Jonesboro police investigate attempted ATM theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for help from the public in finding the suspects who used a chain and a truck to try to steal an ATM.
According to an incident report from Jonesboro police, officers went to the 600 block of Southwest Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 2 about the attempted theft.
The suspects were black males in their 20′s and 30′s, in a possible older-model Ford F-250, according to Jonesboro police.
There was at least $30,000 worth of damage to the front of the ATM machine from the attempted theft, police noted.
Anyone with information on the attempted ATM theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.