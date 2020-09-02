Local artist gives tribute to Chadwick Boseman with digital painting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman was shocking to many as he died on August 28 after losing his battle with colon cancer.
The news was felt by many fans, young and old, who have followed his career in movies such as Marvel’s Black Panther, 42 and more.
One Cape Girardeau artist has children that adore him in his latest Marvel movies and decided to make a tribute with a special digital painting that she sketched for her kids to remember him as they grow up.
“I did a quick sketch and posted it, kind of in my own way as immortalizing him,” artist Elysia King said.
Boseman was just as much of a hero off the screen as on, as he visited cancer patients, even during a time while he had cancer himself.
He also still acted while enduring cancer in his later movies as well.
“I was actually surprised that he was going through what he was going through and still making art,” King said. “He was still living his life. He didn’t allow colon cancer to stop him from living.”
Since her son is such a big Avengers and Black Panther fan, she wanted to do give her son that portrait so he can add it with his other paintings on his wall.
“So for his room, he actually has a Spiderman theme going on right now but we’re working on broadening our horizons to other Avengers,” King said. “So Black Panther will be the first Avenger besides Spiderman to go up into his room.”
She gave the portrait to her son as a surprise. He immediately picked out a spot to put it on his wall in his room to remember him.
For King, this goes deeper than just an on-screen superhero in a movie that passed away though.
“I think Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther wasn’t only groundbreaking for the black community, but a testament to not allowing circumstances to define your life,” King said. “He continued to make art and utilize his talents despite a terminal diagnosis. That’s a real hero right there.”
King didn’t use traditional brushes to make this painting as she used a program called Procreate to draw, design and color in every detail.
Boseman was born on November 29, 1976 in Anderson, South Carolina. He was 43 years old when he passed away.
