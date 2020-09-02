Mississippi flag commission to choose final flag to appear on November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - There’s a big decision to be made in Mississippi today. The State Flag Commission must decide which flag will appear on the November ballot.
This process has happened very fast. Just two months ago on July 1, the state flag with the Confederate emblem was taken down, and two weeks after that people were submitting designs for a new one and now here we are.
After receiving thousands of submissions the commission has narrowed it down to two flags.
Those two are “The Great River Flag” and “The New Magnolia” flag.
In a poll conducted by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, it shows more people are for The New Magnolia flag.
The two flags were part of the five printed and raised last week.
The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag. If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.
