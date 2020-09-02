Police discuss how to spot stalkers; emphasize reporting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past several days, trending posts on Facebook regarding stalking have been noticed by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The new posts now have an officer giving advice on what to report.
JPD said while stalking and harassment has been an ongoing thing, it’s important to know what to look out for and then act upon it.
Since June 1, eight reports have been taken regarding stalking and harassment. The posts trending by women detailing stalking were not filed by JPD.
This makes it impossible for officers to have a paper trail and investigate the issue.
“It always helps to call. Always call,” patrol division officer Rayonica Thomas said. “I don’t care if you think it’s little, or ‘Oh, I’m paranoid,’ it doesn’t matter. Call us. Make that call, make that report.”
JPD said to always be aware of your surroundings in buildings and in parking lots. If you suspect someone is following you, go to a public area so you’re not alone.
If someone touches you, fight them off using keys, a phone, or a purse.
While exiting buildings, you can ask for an escort to your vehicle by calling JPD.
“I would rather someone call us, and it be nothing, than to not call us and we’re working a totally different case after that,” she said.
Reports made to JPD will never be turned down, according to Thomas.
This can detail a suspect’s information and see if this is a common occurrence.
“We want to make people who make us uncomfortable and unsafe, we want to make them uncomfortable. That’s the biggest goal. We want to let them know; they’re not going to get away with doing these things to our community. It’s Jonesboro, Jonesboro Strong. We’re not going to stand for it.”
There are multiple ways to file a report on stalking or harassment:
- Call JPD at 935-5657
- File a report online
- Request for an officer to meet in person to help file a report
Thomas said officers cannot protect the community if details and reports aren’t there.
