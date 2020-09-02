Report: LR diocese adds priest to list of accused sex abusers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Little Rock Catholic Diocese said Wednesday that a priest, who served in several churches through Region 8 during his 32-year priesthood, had been added to a list of clergy accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to a published report.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said Wednesday that Father Edward Simpson, who died in 1988, was a priest from 1954 until he retired in 1986. Simpson served in churches in Blytheville, Jonesboro, Searcy, as well as Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Eureka Springs, Malvern and Texarkana.
The newspaper reported that the diocese released a statement, saying someone contacted the diocese April 20 noting they had been sexually abused as a minor by Simpson.
An investigation was done and addressed by the diocese’s review board, according to the Democrat-Gazette.
“Bishop Anthony Taylor determined the allegation ’though not able to be substantiated, is credible for (the) purposes of including (Father) Simpson on the Clergy Disclosure List,’” the diocese told the Democrat-Gazette.
Officials said anyone who wants to report abuse by priests or a representative of the church can report abuse by going to the diocese’s website.
