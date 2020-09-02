ServiceMaster to sell brands franchise business for $1.5 billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. announced Wednesday it has agreed to sell its ServiceMaster Brands business.
The price tag comes to $1.5 billion and will be going to its affiliate Roark Capital. The incorporation will transform into a “pure-play, global pest control business” changing its name to Terminix at the closing of the deal.
The transaction is expected to happen within the next two months.
ServiceMaster Brands include:
- ServiceMaster Restore
- ServiceMaster Clean
- Merry Maids
- AmeriSpec
- Furniture Medic
Corporate officials say the deal will allow not only ServiceMaster but Terminix to look ahead at their own strategies and opportunities for growth.
“This transaction represents a tremendous outcome for the stakeholders of both of our businesses,” said ServiceMaster Chairman and interim CEO Naren Gursahaney. “Through this divestiture, Terminix will become a pure-play, global pest control company, better positioned for the future. We look forward to continuing to advance our commitment to predictable, sustainable growth and profitability at Terminix through the cultural and operational transformation of the business that is underway and remain focused on driving enhanced value for our shareholders, customers and employees.”
