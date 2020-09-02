Sloan-Hendrix receives over $35,000 to boost criminal justice program

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sloan-Hendrix School District is receiving a training system that not many in the state of Arkansas have.
After receiving a grant worth $38,600, funded by the federal Perkins Act and the Northeast Arkansas Co-Op, the district is adding a state-of-the-art simulation system designed to give students in criminal justice classes hands-on interaction with real-life scenarios.
“These kids need to see what goes on in law enforcement officers’ life on a day-to-day basis,” Nick Dean, the School Resource Officer said.
Dean leads the Criminal Justice Department at the school. The program was started in 2016.
Dean, an 11-year veteran in law enforcement, said he noticed students were getting bored with the book work, and he wanted to provide a hands-on learning experience for the kids.
Now, after being accepted for the Perkins grant, the school will be able to do just that with a virtual training program on a portable screen.
“[Law enforcement] are making very quick decisions, and the choices that we make could affect a community as a whole,” Dean said. “I want to be able to train these students on what it’s like to be in law enforcement, and hopefully, they can take advantage of it.”
The program is expected to be implemented in October.
It will feature over 200 different scenarios with 1,200-plus branching options, leading to different outcomes.
Some scenarios include situations such as domestic disturbances, crime scene investigations, and high-risk traffic stops.
Dean says the plan is for students to train with local police and sheriff’s departments at the school.
He says the program will be beneficial to Lawrence County in that the portable system could also be used by the other five school districts in the county.
