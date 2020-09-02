Students work with livestock, ahead of shows this fall

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As schools now enter their second week of class, the classrooms buckle down, but the barns do as well.
Greene County Tech School District prepared for students to tend to their livestock, beginning in May.
The school does follow all guidelines given by the Arkansas Department of Health, the CDC, and the State FFA Agriculture Department to ensure students’ safety.
A total of 35 animals are taken care of, including goats and market hogs.
Students operate like normal cleaning stalls, feeding, and working with the animals, Now, they do it socially distanced.
Ag teacher Casey Rogers said while much is different this school year, tending to livestock hasn’t changed.
“It’s important that we keep this going. This gives the kids lots of things to do. It keeps them out of trouble, builds life lessons, and teaches them the responsibility of taking care of the livestock,” he said. “I think we need more normalcy on our day to day basis now than we ever have in the past.”
The school’s 15 exhibitors work towards one goal, preparing for livestock shows.
Many of the shows pair with carnivals or fairs which have been canceled, due to COVID-19. However, the livestock shows will go on.
- Greene County Fair Livestock Show, Sept. 8, 9
- Northeast Arkansas Livestock Show, Sept. 22, 23
- Arkansas State Fair Livestock Show, Oct. 15-22
