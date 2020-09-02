77th annual White River Water Carnival canceled

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime festival in Region 8 has canceled its event this year, due to concerns over COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the White River Water Carnival festival Facebook page, the event, which had been scheduled for this month, was canceled due to health and safety concerns.
“With an abundance of caution around public health concerns for the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel the event that has been a staple of the community for many years,” Crystal Johnson, President/CEO of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the post.
The post also noted that officials are looking at ways to partner with the city of Batesville on projects with the White River Wonderland later this year.
The lighting ceremony for White River Wonderland is scheduled for Nov. 25 and will run through Jan. 4, while the annual Kiwanis Christmas parade is scheduled for Dec. 5.
