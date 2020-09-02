Theft of Gator has man in trouble with law, authorities say

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man now faces at least five felonies after Independence County authorities say he stole a John Deere Gator and led authorities in two counties on a pursuit.
Cody Lee Holt, 28, of Newport was arrested Aug. 31 on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief in the first degree. Holt was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Independence County authorities got a call Aug. 31 about the theft of the John Deere Gator from Greenway Equipment in Batesville.
Authorities were able to track the Gator using a GPS system in the Cord area. The Gator went through several fences on people’s property and drove by deputies who tried to get Holt to stop.
“The operator of the Gator was heading towards Inv. Moody without due regard to human life to escape to the road. Inv. Moody had to step to the side to keep from being hit by the Gator,” the affidavit noted.
Deputies later lost track of the Gator but found the Gator near Lower Lockhart Road and County Road 600.
“The operator of the Gator accelerated and struck a gate that was chained shut. The gate was knocked off the post and landed in the field. The operator of the Gator continued to flee across the field and crossed a ditch,” the affidavit noted.
Deputies found the Gator with no one around it.
Authorities brought search dogs to the area to try to find Holt and spoke to someone who may have given him a ride to a liquor store in Elgin, the affidavit noted.
“(The man) stated a male walked to his house and needed a ride and was needing to get back to Newport,” the affidavit noted. “(The man) stated that he gave the male subject a ride to Brock’s Liquor Store in Elgin. The man stated that the male subject was wet and muddy, stating he had been left in the bottoms.”
Deputies went to the liquor store, did not find Holt, but sent his photo to authorities in Newport and Jackson County.
However, deputies later found out Holt was in custody in Newport.
Deputies also interviewed a man, who said he had been with Holt early Monday morning before the theft happened.
“(The man) stated that Cody woke him up at 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning and asked him to take him to Batesville. (The man) stated that he got up and brought Cody to Batesville. (The man) stated when they first got to Batesville, he stopped at a gas station at a flashing red light and got breakfast,” the affidavit noted.
The man told deputies that he went down the road and dropped off Holt by nearby railroad tracks.
“The man stated after dropping Cody off, he went back to the gas station to eat his breakfast. (The man) stated that he then saw Cody come driving by fast on a Gator headed back towards Newport,” the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 bond was set for Holt this week.
