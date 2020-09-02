What you need to know: Sept. 2

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Grab your umbrella again today!
Rising water may be an issue once again today as we’re expecting periods of heavy rainfall across Region 8.
We could wind up with a widespread 1-2″ of additional rainfall by midday Thursday.
That’s why a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this morning, followed by a short break at noon.
Rain should pick back up later this afternoon.
A few storms linger through Thursday before drier weather arrives on Friday.
News Headlines
Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will comment further on a lawsuit against the State’s Secretary of Health once it’s filed.
Several lawmakers are standing behind the suit including State Representative Dan Sullivan, of Jonesboro.
A Tennessee woman who was attempting to rescue swimmers in distress at an Alabama beach struggled in the rough water herself and died.
COVID-19 cases are increasing on college campuses across the country as students return to class.
If you live in or near Greene County and would like a COVID-19 test, you have the opportunity to do so this week.
