Catalytic converter taken from truck as police continue investigation
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:36 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police want to know who took a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck as authorities have seen nearly 30 theft cases in recent months.

According to an incident report from Jonesboro police, officers went to U-Storage in the 1000 block of Neil Drive around 12 p.m. Sept. 2.

The report noted that the catalytic converter, valued at $2,500, was taken from the 2012 Ford Econoline E-450 van.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

