Catalytic converter taken from truck as police continue investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police want to know who took a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck as authorities have seen nearly 30 theft cases in recent months.
According to an incident report from Jonesboro police, officers went to U-Storage in the 1000 block of Neil Drive around 12 p.m. Sept. 2.
The report noted that the catalytic converter, valued at $2,500, was taken from the 2012 Ford Econoline E-450 van.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
