Friends remember Kelsey Joslin nearly one month after death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been nearly a month since 24-year-old Kelsey Joslin was found dead at her home in Alicia.
Close friends of Kelsey say they’re still stunned and devastated by the news.
“I never thought I could find somebody that was almost just like me,” Darrah Travis said.
Travis knew Kelsey in school, but they became close friends just two years ago. She says she was known as Aunt Kelsey to Darrah’s kids.
Darrah says when she was going through a rough patch in her life, Kelsey was there.
“She came to me when I thought, literally, my life was over,” Travis said. “She showed me how to live again, showed me to love myself instead of worrying about loving someone else.”
Darrah says Kelsey was vibrant and full of life.
Working as a patient care assistant at Allheart Senior Care, she says Joslin loved and cared about those she was around.
When Darrah heard the news, she and her children were heartbroken.
“She was everything to my kids. My youngest, Tyson, when we picked him up in Jonesboro and told him, he was in the back seat of the car practically hyperventilating over it,” Travis said. “If she made that big of an impact on a seven-year-old... it’s rough.”
Now, family and friends continue the healing process.
“I wish she was here because it’s been hell,” Travis said. “She was the one that I could pick up the phone and call and I didn’t have to say nothing, she could tell by the tone of my voice.”
Travis, along with others close to Kelsey, are demanding justice in her murder investigation.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Jaylane Joslin, her husband, is being held in jail on suspicion of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
Jaylane will be arraigned September 29th in the Lawrence County Circuit Court.
