Health officials report more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases statewide with 18 additional deaths.
The department says there are now 159,546 total cases with 153,898 confirmed and 3,933 probable. The death toll has hit 1,815 in the Volunteer State.
According to TDH, 141,568 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
Shelby County COVID-19 cases saw another double-digit increase Thursday.
The Shelby County Health Department is hoping to continue with the downward trend of case reports.
After 86 new cases were reported Thursday, the county’s total case county has reached 27,865 with two additional deaths reported.
Shelby County has seen 387 deaths and 24,993 recoveries.
The city/county task force says minorities continue to account for a large majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths and pediatric cases across the county.
The health department is looking at upcoming sports events, reopened schools and the Labor Day holiday to see if the transmission of the virus increases. It could also be an indication that the health directives put in place are actually working. But the county won’t see results until about two weeks from this weekend.
Here’s some of our latest COVID-19 coverage:
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.