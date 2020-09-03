Highway 412 bypass in Paragould set to open

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-year Arkansas Department of Transportation project is nearing completion in Paragould.
The $13 million, Highway 412 bypass project began in 2017, according to ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.
He explained the project’s slow process was due to wet seasons stopping work.
“It is a very slow, long process. People see us working. If you look either way, right now, you don’t see anything and the public sees that,” he said.
The project now enters its final phases with striping, uncovering signage, and rumble strips to be placed.
Entrances and exits to the bypass can be found along Highway 49 and 412.
Seven roads intersect the bypass that can allow drivers to enter there as well.
Smithee said the bypass will help alleviate the heavy traffic in Paragould.
“Highway 412 is kind of a narrow section. It’s five lanes, but those lanes are very narrow. Trucks hate going through Highway 412 in Paragould,” Smithee said.
In the next few weeks, drivers need to be aware of the changes taking place.
Stop signs will be uncovered, signs and advanced warnings will be placed, and once open, ARDOT employees will be stationed at the intersections to help drivers.
ARDOT also asks for drivers to pay attention to the changes coming soon.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.