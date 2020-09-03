Izard Co. man arrested for having $44k worth of meth

Dolph, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation into an Izard County man led to multiple drug charges.
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Sept. 1 at a home in the Dolph community on West Crossroads.
Amos L. Parnell, 43, of Pineville, Ark. was arrested at the home.
Investigators found 1.17 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of around $44,000, according to the sheriff’s department.
In a news release, the sheriff’s department also said deputies found a 9mm handgun and three marijuana plants.
Parnell faces a long list of charges, including:
- Trafficking a controlled substance, Methamphetamine 200Grams or more, a class Y felony.
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a class Y felony.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia w/purpose to analyze methamphetamine, a class B felony.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia w/purpose to ingest methamphetamine, a class D felony.
- Maintaining a drug premise, a class C felony.
- Unlawful use of a communication device, a class D felony.
- Manufacturing a schedule 6 controlled substance, namely marijuana, a class D felony.
- Possession of a firearm by certain persons, a class D felony
The sheriff’s department also said he’s facing a charge for being a habitual offender, which could lead to an enhanced sentence if he’s found guilty.
Parnell is being held in the Izard County Jail pending a Department of Corrections Parole hold and a $100,000 bond on new charges.
