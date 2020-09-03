Izard Co. man arrested for having $44k worth of meth

Suspect is in jail on a parole hold and $100,000 bond

Izard County Man 9/3/2020 (Source: KAIT)
By Adam Jones | September 3, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:29 AM

Dolph, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation into an Izard County man led to multiple drug charges.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Sept. 1 at a home in the Dolph community on West Crossroads.

Amos L. Parnell, 43, of Pineville, Ark. was arrested at the home.

Investigators found 1.17 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of around $44,000, according to the sheriff’s department.

In a news release, the sheriff’s department also said deputies found a 9mm handgun and three marijuana plants.

Parnell faces a long list of charges, including:

  • Trafficking a controlled substance, Methamphetamine 200Grams or more, a class Y felony.
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a class Y felony.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia w/purpose to analyze methamphetamine, a class B felony.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia w/purpose to ingest methamphetamine, a class D felony.
  • Maintaining a drug premise, a class C felony.
  • Unlawful use of a communication device, a class D felony.
  • Manufacturing a schedule 6 controlled substance, namely marijuana, a class D felony.
  • Possession of a firearm by certain persons, a class D felony

The sheriff’s department also said he’s facing a charge for being a habitual offender, which could lead to an enhanced sentence if he’s found guilty.

Parnell is being held in the Izard County Jail pending a Department of Corrections Parole hold and a $100,000 bond on new charges.

