Man arrested after stabbing, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis-area man is in trouble with the law after Jonesboro police say he stabbed a person in the chest Wednesday evening.
Anthony Sanders, 46, of Cordova, Tenn. was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of battery-2nd degree in the stabbing.
According to an incident report, officers went to the 500 block of Melrose Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the stabbing. The victim, who was treated at the scene by EMS, was found with a wound to the chest, police said.
Sanders is expected to appear in court Friday for a probable cause hearing, authorities said.
