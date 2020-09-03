Mississippi County man arrested in rape case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man faces four counts of rape after an investigation into the rapes of young children, according to court records on Arkansas Court Connect.
Anthony Gene Morgan, 47, of Gosnell was arrested Aug. 20 after the investigation.
According to criminal information in the case, the incident involving the children, who range in age from four to six years old, happened on or about Aug. 1 of this year.
The court records did not provide further details.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Morgan, who will be arraigned Sept. 10 in circuit court at Burdette.
According to court records, a no-contact order was issued in the case, while Morgan is not to possess firearms or have access to social media or the internet if he is released on bond.
