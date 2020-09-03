1,397 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.; Gov. Parson visits Washington Univ. in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 3.
This brings the total number of cases to 88,610, including 1,545 deaths.
Currently, a total of 1,008,078 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 69,430 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Governor Mike Parson held a news conference at Washington University School of Medicine on Thursday, September 3.
He discussed the new saliva-based COVID-19 test that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Parson was joined by a Washington University School of Medicine representative, Missouri HealthNet Director Todd Richardson and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon at the press conference.
Senator Roy Blunt traveled with Governor Parson on Thursday and attended the press conference as well.
Parson met with Washington University School of Medicine representatives before the news conference.
He’s scheduled to meet with school officials between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.