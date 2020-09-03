One in custody after Augusta shooting, Sheriff says

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Augusta that led to the local school being locked down as a precaution, according to Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds.
Reynolds said authorities got a call about the shooting around 2:05 p.m. on Main Street, at the T-Shirt Shop.
Officers are still investigating the shooting. However, Reynolds said the suspect shot the victim twice.
Woodruff County deputies and Augusta police then started searching for the suspect in the town of about 2,200. Reynolds said the suspect turned him in about an hour later.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital, with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The shooting forced the Augusta School District to go into lockdown as a precaution.
School officials at nearby McCrory also placed their school into lockdown, due to McCrory buses traveling in the Augusta area.
Reynolds said the suspect, whose name has not been released pending formal charges, is expected to appear in court Friday for a first appearance.
