One in custody after Augusta shooting, Sheriff says

One in custody after Augusta shooting, Sheriff says
A person was in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Augusta that led to the local school being locked down as a precaution, according to Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 3, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:34 PM

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Augusta that led to the local school being locked down as a precaution, according to Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds.

Reynolds said authorities got a call about the shooting around 2:05 p.m. on Main Street, at the T-Shirt Shop.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. However, Reynolds said the suspect shot the victim twice.

Woodruff County deputies and Augusta police then started searching for the suspect in the town of about 2,200. Reynolds said the suspect turned him in about an hour later.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The shooting forced the Augusta School District to go into lockdown as a precaution.

The Augusta Schools have gone into lock down as a precautionary measure due to a situation in the community. There is no direct threat to the school. This is precautionary only.

Posted by Augusta Schools on Thursday, September 3, 2020

School officials at nearby McCrory also placed their school into lockdown, due to McCrory buses traveling in the Augusta area.

Update: 4:00 pm Sheriff Reynolds confirmed that the incident in Augusta is resolved. The bus to Augusta is leaving the...

Posted by McCrory School District on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Reynolds said the suspect, whose name has not been released pending formal charges, is expected to appear in court Friday for a first appearance.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.