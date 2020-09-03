One killed in Highway 167 crash, ASP says

One killed in Highway 167 crash, ASP says
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:44 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 167 near Rocky Point Materials, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

William Hiett, 23, of Southside was going south in a 1999 GMC truck on Highway 167 around 12 p.m., when the crash happened.

ASP said in the report that the GMC failed to negotiate a right curve, traveled across both northbound lanes, made contact with a private drive leading to a field.

The vehicle then went airborne, continued southeast, struck the ground and overturned in a field, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

