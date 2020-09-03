One killed in Highway 167 crash, ASP says

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 167 near Rocky Point Materials, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
William Hiett, 23, of Southside was going south in a 1999 GMC truck on Highway 167 around 12 p.m., when the crash happened.
ASP said in the report that the GMC failed to negotiate a right curve, traveled across both northbound lanes, made contact with a private drive leading to a field.
The vehicle then went airborne, continued southeast, struck the ground and overturned in a field, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
