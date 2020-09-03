Region 8 man killed in crash

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died in a weekend car crash.
According to Arkansas State Police, Tameris K. Woods, 19, was traveling eastbound Aug. 29 on U.S. Highway 64 near Earle.
When he approached the Highway 64b intersection, his car left the road, striking a culvert.
Woods was killed.
Passengers Deshawn T. Woods, 23, of West Memphis and Enijah E. Starks, 18, of Marion were injured in the crash.
They were taken to Regional One Crossridge Community Hospital to be treated.
