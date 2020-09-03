Three injured after car crashes into medical office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into Southern Eye Associates on East Matthews Thursday.
Danny Stallings with the Jonesboro Police Department said the driver and two people from the waiting room were injured.
Witnesses told police around 10 a.m. the driver pressed the gas instead of the brakes while trying to reverse.
Our reporter saw the injured people being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this news story and will update you with the very latest.
