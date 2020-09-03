Two Forrest City football players test positive for COVID-19, Friday’s game cancelled

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Forrest City football players who tested negative for COVID-19 before the start of the season have now tested positive for the virus, school officials said Thursday.
According to a post on the Forrest City School District Facebook page, the positive tests have forced school officials to cancel Friday’s non-conference game with Hamburg.
In the post, school officials said they are working to follow all state guidelines on the issue.
“As a precautionary measure, the Forrest City School District will require ALL Forrest City Mustang football players to be tested for the Covid-19 virus again and follow all of the policies and procedures mandated by the Arkansas Activities Association, the Arkansas Department Health, and the Arkansas Department of Education for addressing the situation,” the post noted.
