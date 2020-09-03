What you need to know Sept. 3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
The chance of rain is much lower today.
A couple passing showers are possible but new accumulations will stay under a quarter inch.
Expect cloudy and humid conditions today and tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s.
A fall preview arrives on a sunny holiday weekend.
The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.
Many school districts across Arkansas continue to navigate virtual learning as they enter the second week of school.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.
An Alabama high school band director is walking hundreds of miles trying to help underfunded band programs in the process.
In Independence County, many are familiar with the big curve on Ramsey Mountain that connects Batesville and Southside.
County Judge Robert Griffin is suggesting a short-term fix while the idea of a bypass still sits in uncertainty.
