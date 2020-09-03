While COVID-19 pandemic continues, health care professionals prepare for annual flu fight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacist Katherine said she expects to see more patients because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can be so similar.
“The difference being mainly from the loss of taste and smell,” Heaton said.
”I have a feeling there’s going to be more people wanting to get vaccinated this year,” she added.
Heaton said her main worry is how fighting the flu during a pandemic could impact the healthcare field.
“It’s just really unknown at this time how it’s going to impact flu season,” she said.
She said the fear of the unknown has pharmaceutical companies getting ready early.
“The manufacturers are preparing for that so they are manufacturing more of the vaccine this year because more people may want to get vaccinated,” Heaton said.
People in Cape Girardeau said it’s easy to forget flu season is coming.
“People are more focus on Corona,” they said.
“People have forget about everything mostly,” they said.
And some even hope the COVID-19 guidelines will lessen their chances of getting the flu.
“Being better about washing their hands,” they said. “Carrying Germ-X on them. And keeping a social distance. So obviously that helps with other viruses. So maybe it will help with the flu,” they said.
“Not only does that protect us from COVID-19, that helps protect us from the flu,” they said.
