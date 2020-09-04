A-State officials calling on the “Pack” to be responsible over holiday weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State officials are calling on all members of the Pack to be responsible community members on the same day the Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero also pleaded for students help in fighting COVID-19.
“We’re calling on every member of the pack rather they are a student, faculty or staff, our alumni in the community to be a part of the solution,” Chief Communications Officer at A-State Bill Smith said Friday.
Officials are asking everyone to take accountability. They want to stress that this is in everyone’s hands.
While they are encouraging everyone to report, they are also asking everyone to step up and call others out to make sure they are doing right, especially as other universities are seeing rapid increases on their campus.
Smith says students need to do their level best to do the best.
“We’ve told our student groups over and over that they need to be mindful of their physical distancing, they need to be extremely aggressive in their hygiene and they need to have their mask on at all times,” Smith said. “We have had some situations that have reported to us of students not going along with those guidances’ and we are going to be using our student conduct to deal with them.”
The university cannot comment on student conduct cases publicly unless legal action has taken place.
However, Smith says he wants to be clear to students that action will be taken if students are disregarding guidelines.
And with the holiday weekend and A-state football game watch parties happening, the university will be sending reminders to the student app and emails about staying safe and stepping to do what’s right.
