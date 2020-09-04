Barnes & Noble closing its store in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The beloved bookstore in Jonesboro that was destroyed by a tornado in March, will not reopen.
In a release to Region 8 News, Barnes & Noble confirmed that it is closing its store in Jonesboro.
The store took a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado on March 28, that destroyed the store, and several stores in The Mall at Turtle Creek.
The store was open during that time, even though it was the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Several stores from the mall have sought different locations on reopening.
Target, JC Penney, and Dillards were all damaged during the tornado, but ultimately reopened.
Below is the full statement from Barnes & Noble.
Region 8 News has reached out to the Mall at Turtle Creek owners, Brookfield properties, but have yet to receive any kind of response to our multiple requests.
Region 8 News has confirmed the following stores plan to reopen in Jonesboro, but no location or date is known:
- Build-a-Bear - “We do not have a set reopening date as conversations with the mall continue.”
- Bath & Body Works - “We do plan to reopen these stores...”
- Victoria’s Secret - “We do plan to reopen these stores...”
- Ulta & Kirklands - to reopen
- J.C. Penney reopened
- Dillards reopened
- Buckle reopened
- Shoe Show reopened
- Hibbett Sports reopened over on Parker Road.
