Barnes & Noble closing its store in Jonesboro

Barnes & Noble is very sad to announce that it is closing its store in Jonesboro, Arkansas. We have been privileged to run the store for the past 14 years and were devastated for our booksellers and the area when it was hit by a tornado in March. We have been in discussions to keep the location open, but unfortunately will not be reopening as we focus on existing stores and future opportunities in the area. We thank our loyal customers for their years of loyalty and support, as well as our terrific booksellers who worked in this store.

Barnes & Noble in an email release to Region 8 News