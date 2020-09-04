Barnes & Noble closing its store in Jonesboro

Barnes & Noble closing its store in Jonesboro
(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 4, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:17 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The beloved bookstore in Jonesboro that was destroyed by a tornado in March, will not reopen.

In a release to Region 8 News, Barnes & Noble confirmed that it is closing its store in Jonesboro.

The store took a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado on March 28, that destroyed the store, and several stores in The Mall at Turtle Creek.

The store was open during that time, even though it was the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Vicki Thompson, the assistant manager for Barnes in Noble, saved a couple and baby’s lives during the tornado destruction.

Several stores from the mall have sought different locations on reopening.

Target, JC Penney, and Dillards were all damaged during the tornado, but ultimately reopened.

Below is the full statement from Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble is very sad to announce that it is closing its store in Jonesboro, Arkansas. We have been privileged to run the store for the past 14 years and were devastated for our booksellers and the area when it was hit by a tornado in March. We have been in discussions to keep the location open, but unfortunately will not be reopening as we focus on existing stores and future opportunities in the area. We thank our loyal customers for their years of loyalty and support, as well as our terrific booksellers who worked in this store.
Barnes & Noble in an email release to Region 8 News

Region 8 News has reached out to the Mall at Turtle Creek owners, Brookfield properties, but have yet to receive any kind of response to our multiple requests.

A local real estate company says Turtle Creek Mall tenants are seeking their business.

Region 8 News has confirmed the following stores plan to reopen in Jonesboro, but no location or date is known:

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.