Botham Jean Business Scholarship recipients announced

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Four students have been selected as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship at the Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration.
Harding University and PwC established the scholarship to honor Botham Jean in 2019, a 2016 alumnus, killed Sept 6, 2018, at his Dallas home.
The four recipients are Trinity Bolden of Searcy, Rolansky Darote of North Miami, Fla., Brittany Tate of San Diego, Calif. and Antonio Montez of Carrollton, Texas.
PwC started the scholarship fund with a $50,000 gift with personal contributions from PwC partners and staff and the PwC Matching Gift Program has grown to more than $600,000, as of June 1.
The scholarship supports historically underrepresented populations pursuing degrees at Harding University’s College of Business.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.