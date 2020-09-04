Court Records: Wife of accused murderer Quake Lewellyn files for divorce

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The wife of a man accused of capital murder in the death of a Jackson County woman has filed for divorce in Craighead County Circuit Court, according to records on Arkansas Court Connect.
Gracie Lewellyn filed the amended divorce complaint against Quake Lewellen Sept. 4 in circuit court.
Quake Lewellyn was arrested in August on suspicion of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of Sydney Sutherland. Lewellyn was being held without bond and is awaiting a first appearance date Oct. 1 on the capital murder case in Jackson County.
As for the divorce case, Gracie Lewellyn alleges in the amended complaint that she and her husband were married about two years.
“That the parties hereto were married on 2nd day of March 2018 and resided together as husband and wife until August 21, 2020; and that the defendant has committed acts which amount to general indignities, and constitute grounds for divorce under the laws of the state of Arkansas, and that the Plaintiff is entitled to a divorce on said grounds,” the amended complaint noted.
Gracie Lewellyn, according to the amended complaint, is also seeking to restore her name to her maiden name.
No court date has been set in the divorce matter, the records noted.
