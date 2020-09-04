Engaged couple, owner of venue voice concerns over cancelled wedding

RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the most important days for many people is their wedding day.
However, for the soon-to-be Johnson’s, things went south after their wedding venue canceled on them two days before they planned to say I do.
But, the wedding venue says they were well-aware plans could change.
“We’ve rode this roller coaster the whole time,” bride Jessica Sanchez said. “This has been going on since February and we were told it would be done in 90 days.”
Jessica Sanchez and Mikey Johnson have plans to say ‘I do’ on Saturday. But, the owners of their wedding venue, The Plantation Venue, say they can’t tie the knot at the location.
The couple was originally promised a newly constructed barn and reception area with landscaping and a three-night stay at the plantation home on the property in May when they consulted with the business in February. The wedding was pushed back to September after Sanchez and Johnson’s home caught on fire in April.
Sanchez says on Wednesday morning, she received a call from the owner, Amanda Mahan, that it would not be done in time and that they would have to have the reception outside.
Sanchez says she has members of her family who can’t sit outside and that the ground would be damp from the recent rain. After having conversations about the change, she says Mahan canceled the wedding at 10 p.m. Wednesday, two days before their wedding.
But, Mahan refutes all claims that they were caught off-guard and says she has worked with them to get things done.
“I called them weeks ago and told them that it was a possibility. They knew way ahead of time if they needed to change plans,” Mahan said.
All of them also have different stories on why a written contract was never signed.
The couple says Mahan only sent a picture of a contract and claims that she jokingly messaged them saying “who really needs a contract anyways.” They say they even suggested places she could leave the contract for them to sign when they couldn’t meet one-on-one.
“I think part of her not getting us the written contract was she knew that they were not holding up her end of the bargain,” Johnson said.
But, Mahan refutes those claims.
However, Mahan says the couple would never show up when it was time to sign the contract.
As far as the venues not being complete in time for the wedding, Johnson says he even sent his men out to help with the load of getting things done, but the outcome wasn’t what they wanted.
“Progressively I’ve watched the construction not happen. I’ve been out there so many times over the summer and nothing is getting done,” Johnson said. “Despite our best efforts and them continually telling us it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. It just didn’t.”
Mahan says it just wasn’t going their way, but she made many offers to make it right. She added although they didn’t want to do it outside, she says the couple could have gotten a tent like the other couples, who are having weddings in a couple of weeks.
“It’s been one thing after another. I’ve done everything. I told them I would give them all of my services for free. I had their cake ready, their linen would be paid for,” Mahan said.
The pair says after spending $34,120 on everything, they just want this nightmare to end.
“If you’re in a business like this, a wedding venue, you are there for people’s most important day of their lives sometimes and you just don’t. You don’t ruin that for somebody,” Sanchez said.
“I just said, well maybe, Jessica I can’t make you happy at this point. I wish I can. I’ve tried everything and they hung the phone up on me,” Mahan said.
The couple has found another venue and they say they plan to fight legally, but, first, they will focus on getting married and just be happy that it is still happening.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.