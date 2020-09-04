Jonesboro provides rental assistance during national moratorium

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a national moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent that is effective as of Sept. 4.
Tenants who are seeking protection under the moratorium are required to submit an affidavit that says that they are unable to pay rent due to insufficient income.
The moratorium does not relieve tenants from paying rent nor receiving any late fees from their landlord.
Therefore, the city of Jonesboro is provided rental assistance during this time to allow tenants who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 to catch up on late payments.
According to Jonesboro grant writer Lakyn Williams, the need for rental assistance is tremendously great, based off the number of phone calls they have received.
Williams is working closely with others to get an application ready to cater to the needs for the people who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re just trying to make it as easy as possible for people to apply and get their questions answered because we do have to follow these guidelines. We do want to try to make it easy as we can for the people of Jonesboro to get the assistance they need,” Williams said.
The city is finalizing some details to have an online application ready by Sept. 10.
The application can be filled out online and be submitted by either email or dropping it off at the Municipal Center.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is also loosening up on the requirements to make the application process a lot easier.
Assistance will still be provided for those in need even after the moratorium has been lifted.
