Kennett Police Department reviving Shop with a Cop program

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - People are breaking out the pumpkin spice right now, but the Kennett Police Department has Christmas presents on their mind.
The department is reviving their Shop with a Cop program, something that has not taken place in several years.
Police Chief Kenny Wilson said it is something he has wanted to restart since he became chief.
“It’s something I’ve been interested in since October of last year,” Chief Wilson said. “It just seemed like we’re unable to plan it like we wanted to.”
Chief Wilson admits it is a little early to talk about Christmas, but said in order to raise the money needed, they needed to start now.
The goal is to help as many kids as possible.
“We’d like to raise enough money to where we spend about $200 per child,” Chief Wilson said.
On top of helping needy kids in Kennett, Chief Wilson hopes this helps to bridge the gap between the police and the community.
“Right now, some of the sentiment between the police department and the community can kind of be down,” Chief Wilson said. “We don’t have a lot of that here, but we don’t want it to get that way either. So, the more positive things we can do, I think will really help in the long run for us and for the community.”
Chief Wilson said he is surprised by the amount of interest the program has garnered so far.
So far, the police department has sent out letters to businesses in town explaining what they are doing.
People can also donate to the cause or even sponsor a child.
There are several ways to donate. You can send a check or cash to the Kennett Police Department, 200 Cedar Street, Kennett, Mo. 63587, or pay via PayPal. To do that, click here.
You can also sponsor a child for $200.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.