Warming Up and Then Cooling Down

It’s about that time of the year when the temperature roller-coaster returns to Region 8. This week will be a rollercoaster but one of the easy ones that have one big hill. Over the next few days, highs will get closer to 90 degrees as humidity returns. I think most will see the low 90s on Labor Day and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be our transition days. Not too hot, but still warm on Wednesday as a few showers and storms move through. More storms will be possible on Thursday, and we’ll have to watch for the chance of a few stronger ones. By next weekend, highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s!