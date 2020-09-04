What you need to know Sept. 4

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Clouds will stick around for the first half of Friday before the sun starts to return during the afternoon.
Highs will once again be on the low side in the low 80s.
That’ll make for a nice weekend of highs in the 80s, sunshine, and comfortable mornings.
We’ll wake up in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick also has your Football Friday Night forecast.
News Headlines
An explosion at a Memphis home late Thursday night sent a family of seven to the hospital with severe injuries.
The Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers was vandalized earlier this week.
A three-year Arkansas Department of Transportation project is nearing completion in Paragould.
Like other organizations, CASA has had to make adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Hudgison has a preview of Week 2 of Football Friday Night.
And we’ll highlight some local events happening this weekend that gives you a chance to give back to the community.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.