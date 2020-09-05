Arkansas reports 515 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported Saturday that there were 515 new COVID-19 cases reported around the state, with nine additional deaths.
According to a tweet on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Twitter page, the state had 64,690 total cases that have been reported since March. As of Saturday, there were 5,840 active cases, with 57,968 recoveries.
Of the 515 new cases, 485 were reported in communities while 30 were in correctional facilities around the state. State officials said 385 people remain hospitalized while 78 people are on ventilators due to the virus.
State officials have not release any details on the deaths.
However, state officials said 31,298 tests have been given so far this month, with over 6,800 tests given on Friday alone.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the drop in numbers Saturday was encouraging.
State health officials also asked people to be cautious and careful during the Labor Day weekend, especially when it comes to parties.
