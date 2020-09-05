Arkansas State football falls to Memphis in season opener

Arkansas State RB Ryan Graham finds the end zone in the 2020 season opener at Memphis. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | September 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Arkansas State led twice Saturday but Memphis would surge in the 2nd half. The Tigers beat the Red Wolves 37-24 in the season opener for both teams.

Logan Bonner & Layne Hatcher continued their quarterback battle. Bonner was 14 of 23 passing for 133 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INT. Hatcher was 14 of 19 for 166 yards. Ryan Graham & Isaiah Azubuike would find the end zone in the 1st half with rushing scores. Memphis native Jamal Jones led A-State in rushing with 14 carries for 64 yards. TW Ayers recorded his first career TD reception in the 4th quarter. Jonathan Adams Jr. had 6 catches for 65 yards.

Three Arkansas State turnovers would prove costly, two of them coming in the 2nd half. A turning point came in the 3rd quarter. Blake Grupe cut the deficit to 21-17 with a field goal. A-State elected to go for an onside kick, Memphis would recover in great field position. The Tigers would find the end zone less than 2 minutes later.

Brady White shined for Memphis. He was 26 of 36 passing for 275 yards and 4 TD. Detravion Green picked off White in the 3rd quarter. The Tigers racked up 501 yards of total offense.

0-1 Arkansas State has another road test next week. They’ll face Kansas State on September 12th, kickoff is at 2:30pm on FOX Sports 1.

