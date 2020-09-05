Arkansas State football kicks off 2020 with road test at Memphis

2020 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
By Chris Hudgison | September 5, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:16 AM
Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson 8/31/20 weekly press conference (Memphis)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally gameday for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves are in the national spotlight Saturday night at Memphis. Kickoff is at 7:00pm on ESPN. A-State will wear red helmets & white uniforms in the opener.

Logan Bonner & Layne Hatcher will see snaps at quarterback for A-State, Bonner will take the field first.

You can get ready for kickoff by watching the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special & the weekly coaches press conference.

You‘ll see highlights & reaction Saturday at 10:15pm on Red Wolves Live. Watch on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

