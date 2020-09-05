Arkansas State women’s golf in 5th after 1st Round of USA Intercollegiate

Competing in its first tournament of the 2020-21 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team shot a 302 (+14) Saturday at the USA Intercollegiate to complete the 54-hole tournament’s opening round in fifth place among seven teams.
The Red Wolves first round 302 has the squad in fifth place, nine strokes behind fourth place UAB (293) and 10 strokes behind third place ULM (292). Western Kentucky shot a first round 286 (-2) to lead host South Alabama by four strokes entering Sundays second round.
“It was an amazing feeling for everyone to be back out competing,” said head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “We didn’t play our best today, but we saw many positives out there. We are ready for moving day to climb up the leaderboard tomorrow.”
Olivia Schmidt fired the low round of the day among the Red Wolves contingent, posting a first round 73 (+1) to tie for eighth. Grayson Gladden posted a 75 (+3) to tie for 20th while Kayla Burke, Elise Schultz and Kiley Rodrigues each finished with a 77 (+5) to tie for 25th. Sydni Leung is competing as an individual and posted a first round 74 (+2) and is tied for 16th.
Tee times for the second round begin at 8:00 a.m. with the third and final round scheduled for Monday. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).
USA Intercollegiate | RTJ Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course | Mobile, Ala.
After 18 holes
5. Arkansas State | 302 (+14)
T8. Olivia Schmidt | 73 (+1)
T16. Sydni Leung* | 74 (+2)
T20. Grayson Gladden | 75 (+3)
T25. Kayla Burke | 77 (+5)
T25. Elise Schultz | 77 (+5)
T25. Kiley Rodrigues | 77 (+5)
*Competing as Individual
