Arkansas State women’s golf in 5th after 1st Round of USA Intercollegiate

Olivia Schmidt fired the low round of the day among the Red Wolves contingent, posting a first round 73 (+1) to tie for eighth. Grayson Gladden posted a 75 (+3) to tie for 20th while Kayla Burke, Elise Schultz and Kiley Rodrigues each finished with a 77 (+5) to tie for 25th. Sydni Leung is competing as an individual and posted a first round 74 (+2) and is tied for 16th.