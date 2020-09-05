Cedar Ridge Elementary to be quarantined due to COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 2:39 PM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An elementary school in Independence County will be quarantined until further notice after school officials said an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the Cedar Ridge School District Facebook page, the decision for Cedar Ridge Elementary was made after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education.

Earlier Saturday, school officials said the employee tested positive Thursday.

Officials also provided information on what students and staff had to do.

“All students and staff in grades K-5 are to quarantine for 14 days (starting yesterday (Friday) and watch for symptoms. Students and staff will return on Monday, September 21st,” the post noted.

School officials said the elementary school pictures, scheduled for next week, will be rescheduled.

