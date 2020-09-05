Man killed in one-vehicle crash, ASP says

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash along Old Highway 25, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Raymond Stacks, 93, of Tumbling Shoals was going south in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Highway 25 around 2:50 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened.
The Malibu ran off the road twice before going off the road a third time. From there, the vehicle struck a group of trees and stopped, ASP said in the preliminary fatal crash summary.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
