Miss USA competitions at Graceland could boost tourism for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 has canceled a lot of events this year, but not all of them.
For the first time ever Memphis will host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. The events are set to take place this November in none other than the House of Rock ’n’ Roll, Graceland.
The folks at Graceland say hosting the competitions will help tourism in Memphis not only this year, but also in years to come.
“So we actually started having this conversation before COVID really hit, we had actually had site visits before COVID had hit,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Graceland.
Weinshanker says the goal behind hosting the competitions is to help boost tourism in Memphis.
“So you’re going to have hundreds of millions of people from all over the world watching this event and hopefully looking at Memphis and saying wow that’s some place I really wanna visit,” said Weinshanker.
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst says typically contestants explore the city the competition takes place in.
“I think even with the restrictions we have in place, which are obviously important for safety reasons I think we’re still going to get to see some of the history of Memphis, which is really the appeal for me,” said Kryst.
As someone who has been to Memphis, Kryst says having the competition in a city with so much civil rights history this year will make an impact on the world.
“You know visited the place where history was made, I think that was impactful for me and I know that it’s going to be impactful to the other contestants who will just get a chance to learn about Memphis just by being there,” said Kryst.
Graceland created limited-availability experience packages, which sold out on the first day. You can add your name to a wait list at www.graceland.com/missusa.
