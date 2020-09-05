Teen fatally shot on Arkansas interstate near Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a 19-year-old Little Rock man was fatally shot as he rode in a vehicle on Interstate 530 just south of Little Rock.
Police said late Friday that three others in the vehicle were wounded, one critically, and no arrests have been made.
State police say Devonta Miller was dead at the scene about 10 miles south of Little Rock.
Police say Miller was a passenger in the vehicle when he was shot from someone in another vehicle on the interstate.
