Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/4/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Pocahontas (Connor Baker blocks punt, returns for TD)
Nominee number 1 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker blocks the punt and he’ll scoop and score, and the Redskins are off to a 2-0 start. They beat Nettleton 35-27 in the FFN Game of the Week.
Piggott (Tanner Dixon 34 yard TD)
Nominee number 2 is Piggott. Tanner Dixon takes it 34 yards to the house, he had 2 touchdowns Friday night. The Mohawks beat St. Pius X 12-0 in their first game since the death of Hunter Midkiff. #56 would be proud.
East Poinsett County (Preston Rains TD pass to Barry Rossell Jr.)
Our final nominee is East Poinsett County. On 4th and 13, Preston Rains connects with Barry Rossell Jr. for the touchdown. The Warriors beat Manila 22-7.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.