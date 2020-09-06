Arkansas sees 687 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 687 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as the state saw 12 additional deaths due to the virus.
According to a Tweet on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Twitter page, the state has seen 65,377 total cases as of Sunday, with 6,188 of those cases being active.
State officials have not reported so far on where the deaths happened or countywide numbers. However, details on a county level are expected later Sunday.
Gov. Hutchinson said that the antigen tests for the state will be reported Tuesday.
State health officials said 58,295 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the new cases, 677 have been reported in communities while 10 have been in correctional facilities.
State officials also noted 389 people remain hospitalized, while 78 people are on ventilators
The state has done 37,543 tests so far this month, with 5,923 tests reported Saturday.
