Community reunion event held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred came out to the “Return to Sunset 20th reunion” to have a little fun on Saturday in Sikeston.
The event started with a Parade for Peace as police escorted about 20 cars full of people throughout various neighborhoods in Sikeston holding signs of Black Lives Matter and love.
This event is also geared towards raising awareness about stopping the violence as well.
“I have little kids,” George McCray said. “I want to see them grow and be able to come to the park and not worry about getting hurt or nothing happening.”
It’s a family event that welcomes the people of Sikeston to have a fun filled day to remember.
“We need to focus more on the good,” Teah McCray said. “The good in people, the good things in life and spread more kindness and love.”
Earleen Brown said it’s important they focus on giving a good atmosphere for the children to enjoy and gain good memories they can remember later in life.
“You can’t just speak it,” Brown said. “You have to walk it, talk it, you have to show it. And we show this by doing this. They’re going to put up the bouncy houses. That’s free. And some of the vendors will sell their sandwhiches but not only that, there will be people out here for this giving away food and water.”
The theme of this year’s event was Black Lives Matter and Love Thy Neighbor.
Included at the event was other activities such as bouncy houses for the kids, food and a basketball tournament that included several teams competing.
