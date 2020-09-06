One killed, two injured in ATV crash, ASP says

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital early Sunday after an ATV crash in Cleburne County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Heidi Register, 21, of West Memphis was driving a Can-Am ATV south on Fox Chase Road in the Higden community around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, the vehicle turned off Jaquero Road onto Fox Chase Road.
While negotiating a curve, Register lost control, overcorrected and caused the ATV to overturn, ASP said.
The two others, who were passengers on the ATV, were taken to a Batesville hospital for treatment.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
