Piggott Mural Project underway

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Piggott, Arkansas has a rich history.
A local artist is trying to tell the unique history through the Piggott Mural Project.
Piggott Historian Joe Cole and artist Cody Crittenden say that the murals help the community understand Piggott’s interesting past.
Among some of that history is the book “A Farewell to Arms.” Ernest Hemingway wrote and published the book while living in the town. His mural commemorating Hemingway’s work will be completed in about a week.
“Murals are important to any community. A lot of them tell segments of history. What I’m trying to do with Cody is to do murals that are very fact-specific to the incredible history of this community,” Cole said.
“A lot of people on Facebook will see it and share it and talk about how much they enjoy it. It’s a lot of town pride for sure,” Crittenden said.
So far, Cody has completed over 20 murals. He plans to complete at least five more in northeast Arkansas soon. Soon, the whole side of the Jones Furniture Building will be covered with Piggott history.
Future artwork includes the official Piggott stamp, an album cover of famous opera singer Frances Greer, who was a Piggott native, a depiction of the movie “A Face in the Crowd,” which was filmed in Piggott in 1956, and references to World War II.
