President Trump stated funding for the Stars and Stripes will not be cut

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Combat veteran Blair Moran is voicing his opinion on the ongoing fight to keep the military independent paper known as “Stars and Stripes.”
“We think secretary of Defense Esper is being very cold and callous,” he said.
Those comments came earlier today, before President Trump sent a tweet out saying funding won’t be cut “under his watch.” President Trump came under fire from veterans and congressional leader from both parties. The Pentagon was planning to shut the publication down effective the end of September.
“It only represents 15 million dollars of the defense budget,” Moran said,
The paper dates back to 1861, and It’s been a way to keep soldiers updated while on active duty in isolated areas.
He said, ”coming off of combat operations in Vietnam and Cambodia that’s all we had to look forward to.”
“Stars and Stripes” has roots in the Heartland. Laura Dumey is the administrator at the national stars and stripes museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.
“It’s important to us here because this is where it all started. And we have dedicated our whole museum to the Stars and Stripes,” she said.
She stated that without the paper it’s difficult for soldiers to tell their stories or get news. “It would be almost like it stopped where it is, and obviously, we know our conflicts aren’t going to stop oversees I don’t know what will happen,” she said.
Dumey and Moran said they will continue to fight to keep the paper.
“We have a petition on our website to save the stars and stripes,” Dumey said.
“I hope there is bipartisan efforts in the house and senate along with trump administration to get resolved,” Moran said.
