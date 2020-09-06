Tow Mater in Jackson to relocate to Australian Disney museum

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens came out to the Tow Mater going away party at the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway on Saturday.
The iconic Tow Mater look alike car, from Disney’s Cars, has been bought and will be relocated to a musuem in Australia soon.
The truck has been located there for the last several years and wanted one last opportunity for people to come by and take pictures with it.
“They’re going to see something like that up close and it’s something you’ll remember,” Dave Jackson said. “I do, from the cars that I’ve had in the past. Even when I was a kid, my dad and I would do stuff and I always enjoyed cars.”
Tow Mater will be joining Lightning McQueen, a Batmobile, Ghostbuster Ambulance vehicle and more.
Jackson said he is glad that so many were able to get the opportunity to take pictures with Mater before he leaves.
“Of course there is a lot of kids around the world that I would love to take it to everyplace,” Jackson said. “This just happened to fall in place and work out well and it’s still going to bring a lot of kids joy.”
Also on hand were cars on display from the Capaha Antique Car Club for people to look at.
